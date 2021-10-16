Alleged QAnon Member Ron Watkins Announces a Run for Congress

If Watkins runs, he is heading into the election with a scandal already on his plate. He has previously been connected to an election scandal in Colorado. This week, a Colorado judge banned a Mesa County Clerk named Tina Peters from supervising elections after actions she took with Ron Watkins.

ARS Technica reports that Peters was found to have committed a breach and neglect of duty and other wrongful acts. Among other things, Peters was accused of leaking system BIOS passwords to Watkins, whom court documents say that she described to co-workers as an administrative assistant in her office.

She said that he was transferring from the motor vehicle division to the election division. Watkins was brought into a meeting where he learned of a software update that stipulated the chain of custody on the systems for voting. Confidential passwords were discussed and maintained on a spreadsheet.

The passwords were later posted on an online social media platform. The Secretary of State learned of the problem on August 2, 2021 and immediately launched an investigation. He is reported to have posted a tweet referring to her as a legend, to which supporters agreed.