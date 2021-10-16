Alleged QAnon Member Ron Watkins Announces a Run for Congress

Ron Watkins, who is suspected as being the master name on a QAnon account, has released a video announcing his run for Congress. Ron Watkins will be running for Arizona’s first district, against Rep. O’Halleran (D-AZ) reports The Daily Beast.
In the video, Watkins described Rep. O’Halleran as the “dirtiest democrat in the D.C. swamp.” Watkins himself has been described across the world as a MAGA conspiracy-theorist who some believe has posed as a fake government official for years, and helped to spread the message of QAnon across the world. Watkins has also been linked to websites involving child pornography.