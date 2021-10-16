Bodycam Footage Reveals Mummified ‘Love Has Won’ Leader Amy Carlson

The bodycam footage of an April night when the body of Love Has Won cult leader [Amy Carlson]was found by Saguache County Sheriff Department in Colorado has been released. The footage reveals deputies entering a Colorado home to execute a warrant, and finding the mummified body of Amy Carlson in a bedroom. During the search, seven people were arrested on charges related to tampering with and abusing a corpse.
Amy Carlson was said to have had cancer, with residents of the home telling the police when they arrived that she was “at rest.”