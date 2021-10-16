Bodycam Footage Reveals Mummified ‘Love Has Won’ Leader Amy Carlson

It was just past midnight on April 29 of this year when the home was visited by Saguache County Sheriff Department. Upon arrival, the police announced the execution of a search warrant, and asked one resident to go outside. In doing so the police called him “Jeff” and he corrected them to “Jason.”

When she was found, she was found in the bed of a bedroom that had been decorated with twinkle lights and rainbows. She had been wrapped and her face was covered. When the deputies pulled back the blanket over her face, her skin appeared blue. One report indicates the blue may have been caused by colloidal silver that some say she was taking to treat her cancer.

When the man was asked by police where Amy Carlson was, he referred to her as Mother and said, “Mother is resting. She’s at rest. The child’s sleeping.” The man was then escorted out of the home with police asking if he had anything on him that could harm them.