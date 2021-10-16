Bodycam Footage Reveals Mummified ‘Love Has Won’ Leader Amy Carlson

The bodycam footage of an April night when the body of Love Has Won cult leader Amy Carlson was found by Saguache County Sheriff Department in Colorado has been released. The footage reveals deputies entering a Colorado home to execute a warrant, and finding the mummified body of Amy Carlson in a bedroom. During the search, seven people were arrested on charges related to tampering with and abusing a corpse.
Amy Carlson was said to have had cancer, with residents of the home telling the police when they arrived that she was “at rest.”