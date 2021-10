Robert Durst, a New York real estate mogul, was sentenced to life in prison in a Los Angeles County courtroom Thursday for murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman.

Durst allegedly murdered Berman to silence her, because she knew he killed his wife Kathleen in 1982 and provided a phony alibi for him. Kathleen's body was never found, so prosecutors have been unable to prove Durst murdered her.

They were able to convince the jury that he killed Berman, however.

