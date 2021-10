Speaking to The Kit about being a Type 1 diabetic, Lila acknowledged the challenge of living with a condition that isn't visible.

“I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,” she said. The star also touched on her personal style, adding:

"I don’t have one particular style. I see something, and if I like it, I like it. I could go from wearing all black to the most like colourful jumper [sweater] you’ve ever seen. I vary a lot.”