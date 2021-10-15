Cher Files Lawsuit Against Mary Bono

Pop singer Cher filed this week a lawsuit against former member of the United States Congress Mary Bono, Sonny Bono's fourth wife and widow.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Cher is suing Mary Bono for allegedly withholding her royalties from Sonny and Cher's megahits in the '60s.

Sonny and Cher married in 1967 and became one of the most successful musical duos in American history. They split in 1974, and in 1978 entered into a "marriage settlement agreement," according to Cher, who claims that they "agreed to equal division of their community property."

