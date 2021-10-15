'Chucky' TV Series: Killer Doll Serves Nostalgia To Fans

Chucky has made his way to the small screen, terrorizing a new small town and also serving major nostalgia to fans.

The new TV series premiered a couple of days ago on Syfy and has been getting good reviews. Currently, it has a 7.7 rating on IMDB and a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans were delighted to find out that the 2021 version of Chucky plays homage to the original Child's Play movies from the 90s. Even the some of old cast are back to reprise their roles.

