'Chucky' TV Series: Killer Doll Serves Nostalgia To Fans

TV
Shutterstock | 2914948

Joan Minoza

Chucky has made his way to the small screen, terrorizing a new small town and also serving major nostalgia to fans.

The new TV series premiered a couple of days ago on Syfy and has been getting good reviews. Currently, it has a 7.7 rating on IMDB and a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans were delighted to find out that the 2021 version of Chucky plays homage to the original Child's Play movies from the 90s. Even the some of old cast are back to reprise their roles.

Scroll down to watch the trailer.

The Return Of The Killer Doll

Chucky | Instagram

Franchise creator Don Mancini, who also wrote the original films, is the showrunner of the new Chucky TV series.

"One of the things I wanted to do was bring [the franchise] back to its Child's Play roots and have the protagonists [be] kids. But since, with the first couple of movies, we'd already delved into having little kids I wanted to explore something different, so this time we're exploring young teenagers," explains Mancini in an interview.

Meet Chucky's New Friend

Syfy | Instagram

The franchise's new hero is Jack Wheeler, played by actor Zackary Arthur from Transparent. Wheeler was looking for a friend after losing his mom and ended up finding Chucky.

"The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother," says Mancini. "He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for."

Paying Homage To Child's Play 2

Chucky | Instagram

According to Mancini, they modeled the look of the doll to the one in Child's Play 2.

"Over the years, I've heard that the consensus fan favorite among all the movies is Child's Play 2," says Mancini. "I think one of the reasons for that is how Chucky looked in that movie... Our goal with the series was to bring Chucky's look precisely back to that."

Not only is the series paying tribute to the movies, Chucky is also voiced by its original voice actor Brad Dourif. Fan favorite Jennifer Tilly also returns to play the iconic Tiffany Valentine.

Expanding The Chucky Universe

Chucky | Instagram

There is a bright future ahead for Chucky, says Mancini, who is planning to expand the franchise and make more movies.

"We have plans to do that, whether in lieu of additional seasons of the series, or in tandem with [them], potentially," he says. "We're creating a broader Chucky universe with the TV series that now could span over different media."

Read Next

Entertainment

Roseanne Barr's Biggest Controversies Ranked

by |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Impresses Co-Stars In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.