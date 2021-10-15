Joe Biden Could Be Dragged Into FBI's Hunter Biden Probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating Hunter Biden's finances and, according to latest reports, President Joe Biden could be dragged into the probe.

Emails recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop show that the father and son shared bank accounts, paid each other's bills, and potentially engaged in seemingly illegal activity.

In addition, the documents show that Hunter Biden's business partner Eric Schwerin worked on Joe Biden's taxes when he was vice president, and even fielded book deal requests on his behalf.

Joe Biden Probe

A former federal prosecutor and money laundering expert told The Daily Mail that the FBI might have to look into Joe Biden.

"Whatever transaction you're looking at, if there's a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated]," the expert said, noting however that the investigators would have to have a very good reason to probe the president.

"Obviously, if you're talking about the President of the United States, you'd better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person."

Foreign Business Dealings

The FBI is allegedly also investigating Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, including his alleged ties to Chinese businessmen.

According to former U.S. Intelligence Officer and Treasury Special Agent John Cassara, "the information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption."

"Corruption is a predicate offense for money laundering. And besides corruption, it's the perception of corruption," Cassara said.

"This kind of thing should not be happening. It undermines full faith in the US government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It's an embarrassment," he added.

Paying Father's Bills

In a 2019 text message to his daughter Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden complained that "half" of his salary goes to his father, contradicting claims that the former vice president never benefited from his son's business dealings.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. t's really hard. But don't worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote to his daughter.

He allegedly spent thousands on repairing his father's lakeside home in Wilmington.

'Russian Disinformation' Claims

During the 2020 presidential election, when Hunter Biden's emails first surfaced, most of the mainstream media described allegations that he sold access to his father as "Russian disinformation."

As Fox News reported, Politico recently confirmed that "at least some" of the documents found on Hunter Biden's laptop are authentic.

Multiple people confirmed to Politico that the documents are indeed authentic, but the publication nonetheless noted that "while the leak contains genuine files, it remains possible that fake material has been slipped in."

