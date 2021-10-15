Joe Biden Could Be Dragged Into FBI's Hunter Biden Probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating Hunter Biden's finances and, according to latest reports, President Joe Biden could be dragged into the probe.

Emails recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop show that the father and son shared bank accounts, paid each other's bills, and potentially engaged in seemingly illegal activity.

In addition, the documents show that Hunter Biden's business partner Eric Schwerin worked on Joe Biden's taxes when he was vice president, and even fielded book deal requests on his behalf.

