Megan Fox is proving she's more than just a pretty face. The Transformers actress and girlfriend to rapper Machine Gun Kelly is fresh from announcing a new business venture, one seeing her capitalize on her spiking fame as she follows in the footsteps of other celebrities.

Megan, 35, has joined forces with trendy and affordable clothing retailer Boohoo, and her collab will bring over 40 unique pieces reflecting her bold and sexy style. The brunette's Instagram dropped the teaser last week.