Olivia Wilde Faces Backlash Over Exposing Nude Photos

Olivia Wilde is facing stiff criticism over her latest, and very bold, nude shoots. The actress and girlfriend to pop heartthrob Harry Styles has stripped down for a True Botanicals campaign, with photos even seeing her forced to throw in some digital black cubes to protect her modesty.

Olivia, 37, updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend with a "Feel Yourself" caption. While fans - and some celebrities - were feeling it on her Instagram, opinions weren't so high as the snaps went viral over on The Daily Mail.