NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Nearing Departure From Blazers?

Despite numerous calls for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers remain hesitant to trade All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. Instead of finding him a new home and taking a different route, the Trail Blazers spent the 2021 offseason improving their roster around Lillard and CJ McCollum.

However, though they made intriguing additions this summer, the Trail Blazers' roster, as currently constructed, is still unlikely to be enough to help them fully dominate the Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.