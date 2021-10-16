NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins For Kristaps Porzingis

Basketball
Shutterstock | 3665072

JB Baruelo

Dallas Mavericks center/power forward Kristaps Porzingis has been the subject of trade rumors in the 2021 offseason. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, some people believe that the Mavericks would consider using Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around Luka Doncic.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have denied that they are planning to trade Porzingis but if they struggle earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, they could change their mind about keeping him long-term in Dallas.

Warriors Could Trade For Kristaps Porzingis

Shutterstock | 3665072

One of the teams that could be closely monitoring Porzingis' situation with the Mavericks is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of blockbuster trade ideas that would form the league's newest "Big 3s" before the 2022 trade deadline. These include the hypothetical deal that would send Porzingis to the Warriors.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

Kristaps Porzingis & Maxi Kleber Boost Warriors' Frontcourt

Shutterstock | 64736

Trading two young and promising talents for two players with an injury history like Porzingis and Kleber would undeniably be a risky move for the Warriors. However, when they are 100 percent healthy, Porzingis and Kleber would provide the Warriors the much-needed boost in their frontcourt.

"A healthy Porzingis could do wonders for the Warriors frontcourt with his offensive ability, and adding his 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 37.6 percent mark from three next to Green gives Golden State some added floor-spacing," Swartz wrote. "Head coach Steve Kerr could mix and match Green's athleticism and Porzingis' 7'3" size defensively as needed. Even Kleber is a better win-now option over Wiseman, as the veteran can play either power forward or center and hit 41.0 percent of his threes while improving Dallas by 4.3 points per 100 possessions he was on the floor."

Warriors Build Fearsome Foursome

Wikimedia

The potential arrival of Porzingis and Kleber would help the Warriors improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that ranked 19th and 5th, respectively, in the league last season, per ESPN. If the proposed trade would push through and Porzingis would regain his All-Star form, the Warriors wouldn't only be creating a "Big 3," but a fearsome foursome with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

It would still take time for Porzingis to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system but once he meshes well with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors could become the team to fear in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Mavericks

Wikimedia

While the Warriors may have second thoughts about making the trade, the suggested deal should be a no-brainer for the Mavericks. By unloading Porzingis to Golden State, they would be acquiring two former lottery picks who perfectly fit the timeline of Doncic. Wiseman would immediately replace Porzingis as the Mavericks' franchise center, while Wiggins would give them a very reliable second-scoring option next to Doncic.

Wiseman and Wiggins are yet to earn their first All-Star recognition but if they grow together with Doncic and build the perfect chemistry, the Mavericks could also build their own "Big Three" in Dallas.

