NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins For Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks center/power forward Kristaps Porzingis has been the subject of trade rumors in the 2021 offseason. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, some people believe that the Mavericks would consider using Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around Luka Doncic.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have denied that they are planning to trade Porzingis but if they struggle earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, they could change their mind about keeping him long-term in Dallas.