Mayim Bialik Struggles With 'Blossom' Reboot Amid News of 'That 70s Show' Spinoff

With the recent news of That 70s Show's upcoming spinoff, That 90s Show, which has already named Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as stars, fans of another 1990s hit, Blossom, are wondering if that NBC sitcom will also be brought back. And, while nothing has been set in stone quite yet, actress Mayim Bialik recently confirmed she's on board with the idea.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Bialik said she and Blossom creator Don Reo have been trying to bring the series back.