Mayim Bialik Struggles With 'Blossom' Reboot Amid News of 'That 70s Show' Spinoff

TV
Shutterstock | 564025

Lindsay Cronin

With the recent news of That 70s Show's upcoming spinoff, That 90s Show, which has already named Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as stars, fans of another 1990s hit, Blossom, are wondering if that NBC sitcom will also be brought back. And, while nothing has been set in stone quite yet, actress Mayim Bialik recently confirmed she's on board with the idea.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Bialik said she and Blossom creator Don Reo have been trying to bring the series back.

Mayim Bialik Hoped to Launch a Limited 'Blossom' Reboot

Shutterstock | 673594

Unfortunately, Bialik and Reo's efforts have been met with resistance from the network.

"I guess I'm allowed to talk about this now, Don Reo and I do have a limited reboot that we would like to do. We've had a lot of trouble getting our network onboard," Bialik explained.

As for where the series would pick up, Bialik said she believes her character, Blossom Ruby Russo, would likely be "a civil rights attorney or someone working with children who were removed from their homes. She'd be doing something humanitarian."

Mayim Bialik Would Love to Reunite Fans With the 'Blossom' Characters

Shutterstock | 564025

During Blossom's five seasons, which aired on NBC from 1991 to 1995, Bialik was joined by Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Tedd Wass, and Jenna von Oy.

"It's been really fascinating. At a certain point, I may just start a grassroots fan campaign to see if we can do it because we absolutely would love people to see where these characters are," she adds. "[Reo] and I talked about it and we kind of decided after literally years of trying to work on this that I would probably just say it out loud. We do have a well-formed idea and we would love someone to let us do it."

Mayim Bialik's Character Wasn't Over-Sexualized

Shutterstock | 564025

Although certain characters of 1990s sitcoms were over-sexualized, including those seen on Married with Children, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Melrose Place, Bialik said she was never asked to make her character sexier.

"We were very consciously selective about the way we presented this character because it was important to all of us that Blossom still looked like a teenager," she explained.

And because the innocence of Blossom was preserved, Bialik felt she was able "to have a really lovely, kind of normal, teenage experience as [an actress] in Hollywood."

Mayim Bialik Addressed Hard Topics on 'Blossom'

Shutterstock | 564025

While Bialik's character never got sexier on the show, that wasn't to say that hard-hitting topics, such as addiction, sexual assault, and teenage pregnancy, weren't addressed.

"At the time, we were constantly needing to ask for permission," she says. "For example, we wanted to talk about safe sex which is a very important thing to be talking about. This was the era that Rock Hudson died. The fact that we wanted to talk about condoms and safe sex was considered very scandalous."

Read Next

Celebrities

Britney Spears Says Netflix Documentary Is Lies, Classless Trash

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.