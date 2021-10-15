Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Lourdes Leon is getting noticed. The 24-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna has been strutting her stuff on the Milan Fashion Week runway, and it looks like she's been cherry-picked by one of the world's most-iconic fashion brands.

Lourdes walked the catwalk for Versace at last month's show, where the look was glamorous, somewhat eye-popping, and definitely slinky. Lourdes also looked the spit of "Music" hit-maker mom Madonna as she paraded around - see photos of Madonna's mini-me and details below.