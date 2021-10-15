Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Lourdes Leon is getting noticed. The 24-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna has been strutting her stuff on the Milan Fashion Week runway, and it looks like she's been cherry-picked by one of the world's most-iconic fashion brands.

Lourdes walked the catwalk for Versace at last month's show, where the look was glamorous, somewhat eye-popping, and definitely slinky. Lourdes also looked the spit of "Music" hit-maker mom Madonna as she paraded around - see photos of Madonna's mini-me and details below.

Cherry-Picked By Donatella Versace

Scroll for the runway snaps. Versace, which boasts celebrity ambassadors from Bella Hadid and Kate Moss to Naomi Campbell, had outfitted Lourdes in quite the getup. The brunette had her curves on show via a halterneck and plunging silver dress forming a two-piece crop top and skirt - peep-hole panels at the waist flashed some skin, although plenty was already on show via the deep neckline.

Leon's almost liquid-effect dress came paired with strappy black heels, statement wrist jewelry, plus earrings.

See The Photos Below

Lourdes had gone dramatic with her makeup as she wore thick, neon, and green-and-yellow eyeshadow and a massive catwing, also sporting a glossy lip and her dark hair scraped back, but worn down. Photos showed her looking confident but - as is usual on the runway - poker-faced.

Sharing the moment, the official Versace Instagram wrote: "Lourdes have mercy - #LourdesLeon made her Versace runway debut in a slashed Metal Mesh gown adorned with signature Safety Pin hardware. #VersaceSS22 #MFW." Scroll for more after the snap.

Met Gala Invite

2021 has also proven high-profile for Lourdes as she graced this year's Met Gala in New York City, joining the likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. Speaking to Interview Mag just this week, Lourdes revealed:

"Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f-cking know them. That’s not my vibe." Lourdes even name-dropped sitting with Jeremy O.Harris and Irina Shayk.

Calls Modeling A 'Smart' Financial Decision

Proving she's more than just a pretty face, Lourdes also spoke of the lucrative potential of celebrity modeling - celebrity kids at it these days include Lottie Moss and Kaia Gerber.

"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should," she said, adding: "Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

