NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Strongly Considered Joining San Francisco 49ers In 2020 Free Agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was one of the biggest names on the free agency market in the 2020 NFL offseason. When the 2019 NFL season concluded, most people were expecting the Patriots to sign Brady to a contract that would keep him in New England until he permanently ended his NFL career.

Unfortunately, to everyone's surprise, Brady and the Patriots ended up heading in different directions in the summer of 2020. In the first week of the 2020 free agency, Brady decided to leave the Patriots to start a new journey with the Buccaneers.