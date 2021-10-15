NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Strongly Considered Joining San Francisco 49ers In 2020 Free Agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was one of the biggest names on the free agency market in the 2020 NFL offseason. When the 2019 NFL season concluded, most people were expecting the Patriots to sign Brady to a contract that would keep him in New England until he permanently ended his NFL career.

Unfortunately, to everyone's surprise, Brady and the Patriots ended up heading in different directions in the summer of 2020. In the first week of the 2020 free agency, Brady decided to leave the Patriots to start a new journey with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady Considered Other Teams Before Signing With Buccaneers

Joining the Buccaneers was undeniably a great decision for Brady. In just his first year of playing in Tampa Bay, he managed to return to the Super Bowl and earned his seventh championship title. However, before he agreed to be a Buccaneer, the veteran quarterback also considered other landing spots.

In his book titled It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness, Seth Wickersham of Sports Illustrated revealed that Brady was initially planning to join the San Francisco 49ers.

Tom Brady Expressed Interest In Signing With 49ers

According to Wickersham, a month before the 2020 free agency, Brady had a discussion with 49ers coach Wes Welker about his desire to play in San Francisco.

"He reached out to Wes Welker, who was now the 49ers’ receivers coach, and let him know that if San Francisco was interested, it would be his choice—no free-agency tour, no bidding war, full stop; he would end his career where his love of football began, in scarlet and gold, allowing his parents to drive to games for the first time since the 1990s," Wickersham wrote.

49ers Chose Jimmy Garropolo Over Tom Brady

At first, the 49ers didn't believe that Brady was really interested in signing with the team in the 2020 free agency. However, after they realized that he was serious, they explored the possibility of bringing him to San Francisco. When Brady's desire to play in San Francisco spread in the league, rumors have started to swirl around Jimmy Garoppolo and his future with the 49ers.

However, a few days before they could officially sign Brady, the 49ers decided to stick with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback.

Did 49ers Regret Not Signing Tom Brady?

As of now, the 49ers must be having some regrets about their decision not to sign Brady in the 2020 free agency. Had they granted his desire to play in San Francisco, they might be the ones who won the Super Bowl last season and not the Buccaneers.

It's also hard to blame the 49ers for picking Garoppolo over Brady. Garoppolo is in his prime and 15 years younger, while Brady is already at the near end of his career. However, as of now, it seems like the 49ers aren't yet sold on keeping Garoppolo long-term as proven by their decision to select Trey Lance using the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

