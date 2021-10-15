Steve Young Says Trey Lance 'Isn't Trusted' By 49ers

There were high expectations from North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance when the San Francisco 49ers selected him using the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite having Jimmy Garropolo on their roster, the 49ers still decided to move up in the recent draft just to bring Lance to San Francisco.

Lance started his first season in the NFL as the 49ers' second-string quarterback. However, when Garoppolo went down with an injury, Lance got the opportunity to start and receive more playing time from Coach Kyle Shanahan.