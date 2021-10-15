NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Could Leave Packers For Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became one of the hottest commodities on the trade market during the 2021 NFL offseason. However, instead of finding him a new home, the Packers decided to fix the issue with Rodgers and convince him to stay in Green Bay for another year. Unfortunately, though he agreed to play for the Packers in the 2021 NFL season, most people still believe that the veteran quarterback's departure from Green Bay is inevitable.

Rodgers' contract is restructured in a way that would make it easier for him to leave the Packers in the summer of 2022.