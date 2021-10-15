NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Could Leave Packers For Bears

Football
Shutterstock | 66756

JB Baruelo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became one of the hottest commodities on the trade market during the 2021 NFL offseason. However, instead of finding him a new home, the Packers decided to fix the issue with Rodgers and convince him to stay in Green Bay for another year. Unfortunately, though he agreed to play for the Packers in the 2021 NFL season, most people still believe that the veteran quarterback's departure from Green Bay is inevitable.

Rodgers' contract is restructured in a way that would make it easier for him to leave the Packers in the summer of 2022.

Aaron Rodgers Enjoys Being In Chicago

Shutterstock | 955189

Rodgers and the Packers are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Ahead of their upcoming matchup against one of their rivals in the NFC North, Rodgers talked about how he enjoyed being in Windy City.

"I've always enjoyed the city, enjoyed the fans even though they haven't enjoyed me," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "I get it. Maybe there'll be a little more love when my time comes to an end playing here. But I do have a lot of respect for the city and the sports"

Aaron Rodgers On Possibility Of Playing For Bears

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

With his love for the city of Chicago, reporters couldn't help themselves but ask Rodgers regarding the possibility that he would leave the Packers for the Bears in the 2022 NFL offseason. Rodgers told the media during the press conference that despite the way he feels towards Windy City, he would never consider playing for the Bears.

No, no," Rodgers said in response to the question regarding the chances of him joining the Bears. "It's just not going to happen, man."

Bears Don't Need Aaron Rodgers

Wikimedia

Rodgers' recent statement is less likely to have any effect on Bears' fans since they currently have a plethora of quarterbacks on their roster. Aside from having veteran signal-callers such as Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, the Bears recently obtained Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields using the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since entering the league, Field has shown a huge superstar potential. If he continues to improve his game, Fields could be the last Bears' QB that Rodgers would face before he permanently ends of NFL career.

Packers vs. Bears Prediction

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chicago_Bears_vs_Green_Bay_Packers.jpg

Most NFL fans are excited to watch the upcoming matchup between the Packers and the Bears as it would feature the top two teams in the NFC North. Though they are currently on a two-game winning streak, the Bears would still enter their game against the Packers as underdogs.

In his prediction for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network bets on Rodgers and the Packers to beat the Bears with the score of 24-21 on Sunday Night Football.

Read Next

Basketball

Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry Admires LeBron James' Ability To Extend His Prime

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.