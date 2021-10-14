100 Rattlesnakes Found Under Woman's Home

The United States is home to about 30 species of venomous snakes. Twenty three of those are rattlesnakes, and at least one venomous snake is found in virtually every state.

Northern Pacific rattlesnakes are the only venomous snake found in Northern California, and the last thing a person would want is to see one near their home.

But that's exactly what happened to a woman in Santa Rosa, a city in California's Wine County -- except, it wasn't one snake that she encountered, but nearly a 100 of them.

Here's what happened.