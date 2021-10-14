Alex Murdaugh Arrested, Faces New Charges Related To Death Of His Housekeeper

Prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been surrounded by a series of mysterious deaths this year.

First, in June, Murdaugh's wife and son were shot and murdered.

In September, Murdaugh himself was shot in the head, but survived. He initially blamed the shooting on an unidentified man, but later admitted to participating in a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud -- together with Curtis Edward Smith, who was charged with assisted suicide.

On Thursday, Alex Murdaugh was arrested and booked into a jail in Orlando, Florida.

