Jamie Lee Curtis delighted fans with an iconic look at the premiere of her new movie Halloween Kills.

The 62-year-old actress wowed the crowd during the costume party premiere of the latest Halloween installment. The costume-themed premiere had all the guests dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Curtis' costume was the winner of the night. She paid tribute to her late mom by wearing a look inspired by her mom's Psycho character, Marion Crane.

Scroll down to see the iconic look recreated below.