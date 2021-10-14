Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Sunk, Alarming Democrats

President Joe Biden looks on.
Shutterstock | 3011669
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

President Joe Biden's average approval rating has plunged 15 percentage points since June, and it is all but certain that it will continue to sink unless he makes good on his campaign promises.

In fact, only two presidents -- including Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump -- had worse approval ratings ​than Biden at this point in their presidencies.

New reports say these developments have alarmed Democratic strategists, who believe Biden needs a major victory quickly in order to recover and regain lost support from key voting blocs.

Read more below.

Polls

According to NBC News, the Pew Research Center found that Biden's approval rating has decreased significantly over the summer.

Among Black voters, Biden's approval rating fell by 18 points from July to September. It fell 16 points among Hispanics during that same time period, and 12 percentage points among women.

Overall, among voters who identify as Democrats or lean Democratic, the president's approval rating fell by 13 points.

When it comes to independent voters -- which are a key group -- Biden's approval fell from 54 to 42 percent.

Good Sign

The Pew Research Center also found that a strong majority of voters support both Biden's $1.2 infrastructure bill and Democrats' massive $3.5 trillion bill, which suggests that passing them would help Biden recover.

As pollster Bill McInturff explained, "the core Democrats that helped elect him were not only looking for an alternative to [Donald] Trump. They were looking for very significant policy change."

At the moment, McInturff said, Biden is stuck in a "negative loop," with issues such as the Afghanistan withdrawal and Democratic infighting over his domestic agenda dominating the news cycle.

2022 Midterms

The 2022 midterm elections could be a bloodbath for Biden and the Democratic Party, according to Cornell Belcher, a pollster who worked for former President Barack Obama.

"In a nutshell, if Democrats are not giving their base something to be energized so we can mobilize and energize them around, we're going to have 2010 and 2014 again."

Belcher noted that Democrats suffered massive losses in the 2010 midterms, largely because liberals were frustrated with Obama's refusal to deliver on key campaign promises.

Coronavirus

President Joe Biden holds a face mask
Shutterstock | 286922371

As reported by Politico, Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg argued in a recent memo that Biden's popularity is decreasing because he has failed to deliver on a key campaign promise: end the coronavirus pandemic.

Rosenberg also wrote that passing the two key bills wouldn't even significantly help Biden -- he simply must tackle COVID-19, according to the strategist.

"The president’s decline is alarming. It’s serious. But it also can be reversed. And it isn't going to be reversed by passing these two bills alone. He has to get COVID under control," Rosenberg concluded.

Latest Headlines

Katie Couric Admits She Edited Out RBG Slamming Anthem Kneelers

October 14, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Declares Dorit Kemsley Will 'Never' Yell At Her Again

October 14, 2021

Trail Blazers CJ McCollum Looks Forward To Being A Dad

October 14, 2021

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

October 14, 2021

Britney Spears Proud Of Getting 'Applause' In Leggy Miniskirt

October 14, 2021

BBB Sneaker War With LaMelo Ball: Puma vs LiAngelo Ball's $900 Shoe

October 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.