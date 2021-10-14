Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Sunk, Alarming Democrats

President Joe Biden's average approval rating has plunged 15 percentage points since June, and it is all but certain that it will continue to sink unless he makes good on his campaign promises.

In fact, only two presidents -- including Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump -- had worse approval ratings ​than Biden at this point in their presidencies.

New reports say these developments have alarmed Democratic strategists, who believe Biden needs a major victory quickly in order to recover and regain lost support from key voting blocs.

Read more below.