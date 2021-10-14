Katie Couric Admits She Edited Out RBG Slamming Anthem Kneelers

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- who passed away last year -- was famed for championing gender equality and women's rights.

Ginsburg's refusal to step down from the Supreme Court in her late eighties allowed former President Donald Trump to appoint conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, but even that had no impact on her status as a liberal icon.

RBG's views on racial justice, however, were not in lockstep with the current liberal Democratic worldview. In fact, according to journalist Katie Couric, the late justice despised athletes who kneeled during the national anthem.