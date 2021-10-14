NBA Rumors: Shannon Sharpe Says 'Greater Chance' Kyrie Irving Gets Traded

Days before the 2021-22 NBA season officially begins, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving became the center of controversy after he refused to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. "Uncle Drew" was initially expected to miss all the Nets' home games because of existing New York's COVID-19 regulations.

However, the Nets recently announced that Irving won't be permitted to join the practice or play in any of their games until he's a "full participant."