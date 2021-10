"That is a very good question," Beauvais replied.

According to Beauvais, Kemsley calling her a bully was something that upset her deeply due to the hypocrisy it entailed.

"It really bothered me because here you have Erika just going at Sutton incessantly, which is what Dorit was saying I was doing for her. And I just thought it wasn’t right. I wasn’t okay with it," Beauvais stated.

Following her comments, Cohen pointed out that Kemsley wanted to apologize to Beauvais for the statement at the reunion.