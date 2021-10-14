Trail Blazers CJ McCollum Looks Forward To Being A Dad

McCollum and his wife have been married for one year almost to the date. The pair, who met at Lehigh University, said their "I do"s on October 29, 2020, after a two-year engagement. However, they have been a couple for far longer and will be celebrating their nine-year anniversary later this month.
The basketball player proposed to Esposito, who is a full-fledged doctor of dental surgery, in New York on a boat overlooking the Statue of Liberty. He marked the happy occasion by sporting a white shirt that read, “Dr. & Mr. McCollum” on the back, and later shared photos of the proposal on Twitter with the hashtag “I’ll be the Mr. to your Dr.” This is clearly a man who is proud of his wife's accomplishments.
While you might think that juggling his career and impending fatherhood would be enough to keep him busy, McCollum has another important project underway. The NBA pro has recently bought a 300-acre vineyard in Oregon, where he and his wife plan on starting their own winery.
The couple already has their own wine label, McCollum Heritage 91, which launched last year and was inspired by Esposito. According to the New York Post, it was she who first introduced the athlete to wine during their days at Lehigh.
“This is a cool opportunity for us to expand our legacy and grow together,” McCollum said of his and his wife's new business venture.