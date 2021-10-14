Trail Blazers CJ McCollum Looks Forward To Being A Dad

NBA star CJ McCollum is gearing up for the start of the 2021-22 season next week but the veteran Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard has plenty to look forward to in his personal life as well. The 30-year-old is a few months away from becoming a first-time dad, and he couldn't be more thrilled about it.

Speaking recently to the New York Post, the 2016 NBA Most Improved Player, who is followed by 1.4 million on Instagram, detailed what fatherhood means to him, describing the experience as "life coming full circle."

Here's what he had to say.