Britney Spears Proud Of Getting 'Applause' In Leggy Miniskirt

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is admitting she didn't "edit" her black miniskirt video properly, but the 39-year-old was nonetheless proud of the "applause" she received for yet another winner look.

Posting for her 35 million+ Instagram followers this week, the "Toxic" singer shared another low-key style haul from her L.A. home, this time going leggy in an edgy black skirt and heels as she sent out a monochrome ensemble - well, minus the red coat that got added in. Check it out, plus Britney's latest news below.

Got An Applause!

Britney Spears outdoors in a top
Britney Spears | Instagram

Scroll for the video, one coming as Spears makes major headlines for teasing the idea of writing a book. Britney, who has dominated celebrity headlines this fall via both her legal win over dad Jamie Spears and engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, is now a talking point for teasing a tell-all book - this as sister Jamie Lynn Spears announces hers.

Posing confidently indoors and all smiles, Britney stunned fans with her style show-off, sporting a chic and fitted black skirt, matching booties, plus a ruffle and layered white top.

See The Video Below

The Grammy winner, who added in a red pea coat for look #2, rocked her long blonde hair down as she showed off her year-round tan, with a caption reading: "I didn’t properly edit it with the snaps but I still got a round of applause 🤓🤓😳😳🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ 👯‍♂️😂😂 !!!!!!!"

"You look so much happier," a popular comment reads - indeed, fans are thinking the mom of two looks more at peace than ever since dad Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator last month. More after the video.

Book Drama With Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn in the street
Shutterstock | 2914948

Britney might be teasing a book, but there actually is one from sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The 30-year-old Netflix star made headlines earlier this year for appearing to swipe Britney's lyrics from a reported title of I Must Confess. In January 2022, she'll release Things I Should Have Said, and she's already getting shade from Britney, this year slamming her sister for failing to support her.

Britney updated her IG shortly after the release news, opening: “Great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year."

Digging At Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney continued: “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option 1, “S----, I really don’t know”... Option 2… “I really care what people think” !!!!”

“What do you guys think?” she continued. The #FreeBritney movement was quick to pick up on the singer's response - "the SHADE," one fan wrote. Britney has been vocal about her 13-year conservatorship in court this year, but a book would likely earn the pop icon millions.

