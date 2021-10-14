Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Blake Lively close up
Shutterstock | 1092671
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Blake Lively is stunning on the streets of New York City while making headlines for showing she's got business brains. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl actress is fresh from launching her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers - Betty Buzz is the blonde's new brand, and it's already making waves.

Blake, who regularly tops celebrity style files, was once again proving she's got smart-casual nailed as she was photographed earlier this week, and it was a pants-and-bodysuit look from the wife to Ryan Reynolds. Check it out below.

Stunning Street Style

Blake Lively in chic pants look
BlakeLively/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Mom of three Blake was snapped in the Big Apple and smiling as she spotted the cameras were chasing her. The actress, highlighting her slender silhouette and curves, sported a v-neck and fairly low-cut white bodysuit with button details, pairing it with a striped and navy blue pair of pants.

Lively, who opted for chunky lace-up boots in brown and tan, also went for a cross-body bag, simple ring jewelry, plus her famous blonde hair worn down.

See The Photos Below

Blake's spritzer brand, which sees her honoring her late father, comes with a bit of a family theme - Deadpool actor hubby Ryan has used his fame to promote Aviation American Gin following buying a stake in the company back in 2018. The star has been promoting her new range on Instagram, where a recent red overalls post came with a humorous caption.

"Swipe right. No. Not to date me. @bettybuzz is your match now," Lively wrote. Scroll for more.

Seeking Success In Late Father's Name

Blake Lively indoors in short dress
BlakeLively/Instagram

Opening up about her new venture, Blake revealed: "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his."

"So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer," she added.

Celebrity Brands Are Booming

Blake's launch comes some months after 25-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner dropped her sell-out 818 tequila brand. It also sees her joining the endless list of celebrities now doubling up as entrepreneurs, from moguls Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna, to rising faces.

2020 brought beauty lines from both reality stars Savannah Chrisley and Kristin Cavallari. Business brains are also seen from 41-year-old Jessica Simpson, makeup founders Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, plus Housewives faces Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Rinna.

Latest Headlines

Melinda & Jennifer Gates Hit Manhattan: Wedding Preparations Continue

October 14, 2021

Adele's Extreme Weight Loss Method 'Not Advisable', Per Doctors

October 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Kevin Love, Collin Sexton & Draft Pick

October 14, 2021

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

October 13, 2021

'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

October 13, 2021

Sharon Osbourne On 'The Talk' Departure And Ex-Friend Sheryl Underwood

October 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.