Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Blake Lively is stunning on the streets of New York City while making headlines for showing she's got business brains. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl actress is fresh from launching her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers - Betty Buzz is the blonde's new brand, and it's already making waves.

Blake, who regularly tops celebrity style files, was once again proving she's got smart-casual nailed as she was photographed earlier this week, and it was a pants-and-bodysuit look from the wife to Ryan Reynolds. Check it out below.