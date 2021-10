Adele, fresh from revealing an extreme weight loss method that helped her drop 100 pounds, now sees medical experts warning against it. The British superstar singer made 2020 headlines for reports she'd shed the staggering amount of weight, with fall 2021 seeing her open up on it via a high-profile Vogue feature.

Adele, 33, admitted that she got "addicted" to exercise as she battled anxiety - the "Rolling in the Deep" singer was exercising two to three times per day.