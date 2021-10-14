Melinda & Jennifer Gates Hit Manhattan: Wedding Preparations Continue

Melinda Gates and her daughter Jennifer were the epitome of elegance at they stepped out in New York City on Wednesday ahead of the Gates' oldest child's posh wedding this weekend. The duo was joined by Jennifer's fiancé, Nayel Nassar, for a family luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

Bill Gates was not in attendance at the intimate family outing, the Microsoft co-founder being recently spotted in California.

Meanwhile, preparations for the big day are still underway. Check it out below!