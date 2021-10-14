Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Melinda & Jennifer Gates Hit Manhattan: Wedding Preparations Continue

Melinda Gates takes a selfie in 'Pro Science' T-shirt, while Jennifer Gates is photographed in her lab coat.
Melinda Gates/Jennifer Gates | Instagram
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Melinda Gates and her daughter Jennifer were the epitome of elegance at they stepped out in New York City on Wednesday ahead of the Gates' oldest child's posh wedding this weekend. The duo was joined by Jennifer's fiancé, Nayel Nassar, for a family luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

Bill Gates was not in attendance at the intimate family outing, the Microsoft co-founder being recently spotted in California.

Meanwhile, preparations for the big day are still underway. Check it out below!

Melinda Gates Radiates Elegance In NYC

Melinda Gates looks over her shoulder and smiles while photographed in an audio studio.
Melinda Gates | Instagram

The Gates gals looked effortless as they arrived at the high-class Manhattan hotel yesterday, with photos published by the New York Post giving a detailed look at their sophisticated outfits.

Melinda, 57, cut a youthful figure in an all-pink ensemble down to her chic heels. She wore a midi dress and flowy wrap, with sported a colorful trim that matched the detailing on her pumps.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 25, glowed in a lacy white dress with understated peplum details. She totted a matching purse and opted for beige heels that complemented her long, red locks.

Scroll for pictures of their elegant look!

Jennifer Gates Sports Bridal Look Ahead Of Posh Wedding

Jennifer Gates wears cinched boho dress at her Miramar Beach bachelorette party.
Jennifer Gates | Instagram

Jennifer's bridal-themed attire, which you can see below, stands as a preview of her upcoming nuptials on Saturday. While the ladies were dressed to perfection as they hit Manhattan, the groom-to-be opted for a more casual look, with paparazzi photos showing the 30-year-old Egyptian equestrian rocking jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt as he got out of his SUV to walk his dog.

The bride's father was absent from the pictures, although the New York Post did publish a snapshot of the software developer and business magnate enjoying a tennis tournament over the weekend.

Divorcee Bill Gates Spotted With Ann Winblad

Bill Gates smiles for the camera in suit and tie.
Shutterstock | 2137532

In the picture, taken at a BNP Paribas Open match in Indian Wells on Sunday, Bill could be seen sitting in between his sister, Kristi, and a woman believed to be his longtime paramour Ann Winblad. The pair dated before Bill married Melinda in 1994 and continued to take annual getaways together despite the change in the billionaire's marital status.

Their public appearance is of no surprise given that Bill and Melinda decided to end their marriage earlier in May after being together for 27 years. Their divorce was finalized in August.

Jennifer Gates And Nayel Nassar's Extravagant Wedding

However, the news of the day continues to be Jennifer and Nayel's wedding, which is bound to be quite an extravagant affair. The swanky event will take place at her $16 million, 124-acre farm in North Salem, Westchester County, which was gifted to the professional showjumper and medical student by her parents after graduating from Stanford University.

According to a different report from the New York Post, Gates family staff have been working around the clock on the property to construct massive glass pavilions in preparation for the big day, with photos showing the vast extent of the build.

Despite all the construction going on tirelessly these past couple of weeks, the young couple, who became engaged in January 2020, hope to have an outdoor wedding.

"Jenn's hoping the actual ceremony can be outdoors," a neighbor told the Daily Mail. "But in case the weather is bad, they've put up huge tents in one of the fields and they're also rushing to build several state-of-the-art, temporary steel-and-glass pavilions."

See pictures of the glamorous wedding venue below!

Latest Headlines

Adele's Extreme Weight Loss Method 'Not Advisable', Per Doctors

October 14, 2021

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

October 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Kevin Love, Collin Sexton & Draft Pick

October 14, 2021

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

October 13, 2021

'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

October 13, 2021

Sharon Osbourne On 'The Talk' Departure And Ex-Friend Sheryl Underwood

October 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.