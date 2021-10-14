Melinda & Jennifer Gates Hit Manhattan: Wedding Preparations Continue

However, the news of the day continues to be Jennifer and Nayel's wedding, which is bound to be quite an extravagant affair. The swanky event will take place at her $16 million, 124-acre farm in North Salem, Westchester County, which was gifted to the professional showjumper and medical student by her parents after graduating from Stanford University.
According to a different report from the New York Post, Gates family staff have been working around the clock on the property to construct massive glass pavilions in preparation for the big day, with photos showing the vast extent of the build.
Despite all the construction going on tirelessly these past couple of weeks, the young couple, who became engaged in January 2020, hope to have an outdoor wedding.
"Jenn's hoping the actual ceremony can be outdoors," a neighbor told the Daily Mail. "But in case the weather is bad, they've put up huge tents in one of the fields and they're also rushing to build several state-of-the-art, temporary steel-and-glass pavilions."
See pictures of the glamorous wedding venue below!