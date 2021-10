Aside from his early on-court accomplishments, Ball is also trying to find success off the court. Recently, the 20-year-old achieved a huge milestone in the field of the sneaker business. Almost a year after signing a shoe deal worth $100 million, Ball is set to release his first sneaker with Puma.

On Twitter, Boardroom revealed that Ball's Puma MB.01 is expected to be available on the market in December at the price of $125. This would be Puma's first signature shoe since their basketball relaunch in 2018.