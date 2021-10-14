NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Kevin Love, Collin Sexton & Draft Pick

Veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum is one of the players on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. While the Trail Blazers view Damian Lillard as an untouchable, the same thing can't be said on McCollum. They may not be actively trading him right now, but they are expected to consider using him as a trade chip if they are presented with an offer that would allow them to build a more competitive roster around Lillard before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.