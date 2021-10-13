'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Thylane Blondeau is back for another breath-taking shoot - this time, in swanky Monaco. The French model and social media sensation, who has been carrying around her "World's Most Beautiful Girl In The World" title since childhood, is fresh from an Instagram update marking her travels, with the two shots showing her by the ocean, in the sun, and stunning in an unbuttoned shirt.

Blondeau is also fresh from walking the runway at Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. These photos proved the Aix-en-Provence native is a model 365 days a year.