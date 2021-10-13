'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 159556

Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau is back for another breath-taking shoot - this time, in swanky Monaco. The French model and social media sensation, who has been carrying around her "World's Most Beautiful Girl In The World" title since childhood, is fresh from an Instagram update marking her travels, with the two shots showing her by the ocean, in the sun, and stunning in an unbuttoned shirt.

Blondeau is also fresh from walking the runway at Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. These photos proved the Aix-en-Provence native is a model 365 days a year.

Stuns In Windswept Ocean Look

ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones posted for Thylane's 4.6 million followers. The 20-year-old had been photographed posing glamorously on an ocean-view deck and framed by metallic railings.

Shooting the camera a direct gaze as sunlight poured all over her, the No Smile clothing founder rocked a loose, white, and linen shirt worn unbuttoned, plus statement chunky jewelry via a necklace, huge drop earrings, and a wrap-a-round bracelet. Warming blush and smokey eye makeup accentuated her famous features as she went no-pants.

See The Snaps Below

Thylane, who tends to keep her captions short, wrote: "@apnmonaco #apnmonaco," with fans quickly calling her a "queen." Blondeau lives in Paris, France, but her travels can easily place her in her beloved St.Tropez and other Riviera regions.

Thylane proved it's all work, no play in her next photos, though - these showed the Cacharel spokesperson on the runway and in feathery undies for Etam after an "incredible show." Keep scrolling for details of her No Smile brand after the photos.

No Smile Clothing - And Why She Picked The Name

ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Thylane doesn't appear to have succeeded with her first Heaven May clothing line, but No Smile seems to have taken off. The comfy loungewear range that's heavy on the sweats even comes with a name based off its founder's famous poker face.

“I’ve created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! !” she told fans.

Landing New Gig

Thylane, who also fronts 1982-founded sweatpants brand Sweet Pants, has unveiled two new gigs this month. One sees her fronting luxury brand Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign. The other brings her repping Etam.

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages," Thylane captioned runway photos of herself in stunning black undies - she also shared backstage pink robe shots.

Read Next

Celebrities

Emma Watson Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

Celebrities

Hannah Palmer Straddles A Bicycle In Plunging Minidress

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.