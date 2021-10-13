Why Kathy Hilton Cried at the 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kathy Hilton broke down in tears at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion.

After serving as the series' unofficial comedic relief for much of the recently-aired season, Hilton became upset during the taping of the four-part special. In an interview with Extra TV's Rachel Lindsay, Hilton explained her outburst of emotion.

“Wow, I had seen bits and pieces of the reunion when both my sisters were on it and it made me cry," Hilton recalled of past tapings.

