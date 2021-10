Dove Cameron needed no words - and she used none - to stun her Instagram followers yesterday. The 25-year-old Descendants actress and singer is fast approaching 1 million likes for going makeup-free in bed and with only sheets covering her, posting low-key selfies for her 44.8 million followers during her tour downtime.

Dove, who has been jetting from NYC to LA on tour and recently opened up about her mental health, kept all agendas clear - and fans loved the photos.