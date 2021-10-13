What Is An NFT?

Traditional works of art, such as paintings, are extremely valuable for many reasons, but mostly because every painting is unique and one of a kind.

That is not the case when it comes to digital files, however, since they can easily be duplicated and shared, despite copyright laws and such. This is where NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, come in.

So what are NFT's and what do they have to do with cryptocurrency?

NFTs are essentially unique tokens that serve as proof of ownership of an asset. NFTs use blockchain technology and cannot be replicated, which is why some creators have embraced them.

