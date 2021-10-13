Anthony Kiedis And Other Famous Names Laura Prepon Dated

That '70s Show alum Laura Prepon is happily married to Ben Foster, but the 41-year-old actress dated quite a few other fellow actors before finally finding the love of her life in the 40-year-old Hell or High Water star.

The 2014 Satellite Awards winner, who rose to fame with her role as Donna Pinciotti in the classic Fox sitcom and is now followed by 7.7 million on Instagram, has been linked to a series of famous names from both the film and music industry -- including Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, Tom Cruise, and That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson's younger brother, actor Christopher Masterson.

