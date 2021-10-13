Bethenny Frankel Defends Weight Worries In Tight Jeans Show-Off

Trending Stories
Bethenny Frankel close up
Wikimedia
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Bethenny Frankel is standing up for herself after getting asked if she ever "[eats]." The Bravo star and entrepreneur has been showing off new clothing from her Skinnygirlbrand jeans collection, but it wasn't without drama as the 50-year-old updated her Instagram last week.

Posting a New York City skyline snap as she posed in skin-tight black jeans and stiletto heels, Bethenny quickly found fans targeting her over her weight. Turns out, The Real Housewives of New York City alum speaks for herself.

Showing Off Her Skinnygirl Brand

Bethenny Frankel underwear selfie

Scroll for the photo. It wouldn't be the first time Frankel's slender frame has sparked weight worries - earlier this summer, it was the star in a bikini doing just this.

Posing glamorously as she rocked her high-waisted pants with a chic black sweater, heels, plus statement shades, Bethenny modeled her denims from a rooftop balcony, also rocking trendy hoop earrings. She called her "new" jeans "so comfortable & stylish, you'll never want to take them off" - a jeans emoji here matched the caption.

See Her Photo Below

Continuing, the hard-hitting star added:

"Trust me, these straight leg, high-rise jeans will likely sell out just like our joggers! From casual workdays to date-night dinners, this classic jean is the perfect fit. The stretch denim is easy to wear and flattering while the metallic taping at the side seam adds something special."

While the post gained plenty of likes - and one from 43-year-old media face Maria Menounos - not everyone seemed out to throw Bethenny compliments. See the storm after the snap.

Asked If She Ever Eats

Bethenny Frankel in dress and heels
Shutterstock | 842245

The drama kicked off when one fan wrote: "Omggg girl do you eat?" Fans have been jumping in - this, before Bethenny herself clapped back. Unimpressed, one user replied:

"Stop and think about what you just said. Would you say something like "omggg girl do ever STOP eating?" to a larger woman?? It goes both way Deary. There's a disconnect between your brain and your pie hole."

Another said that Frankel is "always eating on social media, but eats healthy." See her clap-back below.

She Fires Back

Bethenny has since garnered immense praise for refusing to stay silent. She also went for a joking reply, writing: "Does eating people count?" Fans have noticed her response, with one saying: "Has she ever watched you on TV? OFC you eat! Love ya!"

Bethenny has revealed some of her favorite foods - her top snack is popcorn from her Skinnygirl brand. She also loves vegan on-the-go bars, but has admitted that her meals can have "no consistency." She did, however, mention a love of French fries.

