Are Southwest Airlines Pilots Protesting Vaccine Mandates?

Southwest Airlines over the weekend canceled more than 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of customers across the United States stranded.

The company said that the cancellations were a result of weather and air traffic issues, but many thought that was just an excuse when Southwest cancelled another 337 flights on Monday.

So what is really happening? Why did Southwest cancel so many flights? Some speculate that pilots are unhappy with the company's decision to mandate coronavirus vaccines and are therefore striking.

