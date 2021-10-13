Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Bans All Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden in September directed the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and mandated vaccines for federal employees.

Red states have tried to push back against this initiative, but Texas refused to do so for a long time, with Gov. Greg Abbott explicitly saying that the government has no right to forbid companies from imposing vaccine mandates.

Abbott has changed his mind, issuing this week an executive order banning all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in his state.