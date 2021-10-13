Gabby Petito's Mom Has A Message For Brian Laundrie's Family

Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but Petito never returned home.

Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park last month. According to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, she died of strangulation.

Laundrie, who has been declared a person of interest in the mysterious case, disappeared after Petito was reported missing

As the search for Laundrie continues, here is the latest update on the mysterious case -- it involves a member of the Petito family.