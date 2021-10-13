Trending Stories
Gabby Petito's Mom Has A Message For Brian Laundrie's Family

Gabby Petito's mom Nicole Schmid on Dr. Phil's show.
[YouTube][Dr. Phil]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but Petito never returned home.

Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park last month. According to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, she died of strangulation.

Laundrie, who has been declared a person of interest in the mysterious case, disappeared after Petito was reported missing

As the search for Laundrie continues, here is the latest update on the mysterious case -- it involves a member of the Petito family.

Petito's Mom

After Blue revealed his findings yesterday, Laundrie family's attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement describing Petito's death as a "tragedy," per NBC New York.

"While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him," Bertolino said.

Asked to comment on the statement, Petito's mother Nicole Schmidt said the following.

"His words are garbage."

Federal Arrest Warrant

Brian Laundrie on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]

Since Laundrie is charged with credit card fraud, law enforcement could hold him for a period of time, if he is found.

It remains unclear if the FBI will seek to broaden the charges based on Blue's findings, which clearly show that someone murdered Petito with their bare hands.

The authorities believe there is a 50-50 chance Laundrie is dead, and have indicated that the search for him might be called off soon.

Volunteers and bounty hunters are also searching for Laundrie, but they've found no traces of him so far.

Laundrie's Parents

Brian's parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have refused to speak with members of the press, releasing statements through their lawyers.

Some believe they helped their son escape, though there is no concrete evidence of that as of yet.

However, the Laundries have changed their timeline regarding their son's disappearance a number of times, raising suspicions from the public, as NBC New York noted.

Speaking on behalf of Christopher and Linda, Bertolino said that any speculation they may have helped Brian escape amid an ongoing investigation is "just wrong."

Petito's Parents

Gabby Petito’s parents recently told Dr. Phil that Laundrie’s parents never responded to their calls or texts about their daughter, as reported by Deseret News.

"A normal parent, when you text someone that they’re going to call the cops because you can’t find your child, they would reply. No response, no nothing," said Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito.

Mom Nicole said she believes Laundrie's parents are hiding something.

"Somebody needs to start talking. I do believe (his parents) know a lot more information than they’re putting out there," she said.

