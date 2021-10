Harrison Ford is currently in production on Indiana Jones 5.

With under a year before the film is set to be released by Walt Disney Studios, Ford and his fellow actors and actresses are hard at work in Italy, where photos and videos of the set continue to be shared on social media.

Although a lot will be the same when it comes to the upcoming installment of the Indiana Jones film series, which was first launched in 1981, Steven Spielberg won't be sitting in the director's chair this time around.